Recoil Suppression chooses AEM for airborne fire suppression system

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (AEM), was selected to design and manufacture a new airborne loudspeaker siren system for Recoil Suppression Systems, LLC (Recoil). Recoil aimed to find a partner to help develop a solution to alert ground crews of impending fire suppression drops during airborne fire-fighting missions, and AEM was up to the challenge.

AEM developed a custom system for Recoil using existing proprietary components. Using the LSA150 amplifier and the TS150 loudspeaker, the AWG08 Audio Warning Generator completes the system. This custom solution provided Recoil with the exact siren sound they needed for their fire suppression clients.

As the leading supplier of loudspeaker systems for special-role aircraft, AEM’s experience providing intelligible external audio solutions for search and rescue, law enforcement and military agencies made them an obvious choice for the project.

“The team at Recoil has extremely high standards when it comes to quality and reliability for their systems, so we were honoured to be considered and ultimately selected for this project,” said Steve Broderick, Distribution and Business Development representative at AEM.

The Recoil and AEM collaboration is on display in booth #4007 at HAI Heli-Expo 2020.