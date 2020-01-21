QAI Aerospace acquires Pittsburgh Air Radio

QAI Aerospace (QAI) announced on Jan. 21 it has reached an agreement to purchase Pittsburgh Air Radio (PAR), an FAA certified part 145 repair facility specializing in avionics installations, upgrades and modifications located at Allegheny County Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

“PAR (dba QAI Aviation) has been in business since 1959 and has been providing customers with excellent service in the avionics industry. Their capabilities include avionics installations, upgrades and repairs for both rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft,” said QAI president Robert Sieber. “PAR’s experience and dealerships provide a wide range of products and services to support customer requirements. PAR is well-established and will compliment and add expertise to our already talented QAI Aerospace team. They follow our same core values including a focus on quality, honesty, and integrity. Acquiring PAR is a great addition to QAI.”

Advertisement

PAR, founded in 1959, has a Class 1, 2 and 3 Radio rating in addition to limited ratings for instrument, airframe, and accessory. Capabilities range from light, medium and heavy rotorcraft to single-engine aircraft and large business jets. Their experienced personnel can perform the most sophisticated avionics installations in addition to aircraft customization. PAR has the capability to provide full avionics upgrades as well as avionics systems troubleshooting and repair.

With the addition of PAR, QAI now offers customers a complete range of services to support their component and on-aircraft needs.