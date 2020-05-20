Precision Support Services hires Grayson Barrows as general manager

Precision Support Services, LLC. announced the appointment of Grayson Barrows, a 20-year aviation professional, as its new general manager of the FAA Part 145 repair station.

In his new role, Barrows will manage and expand industry relationships for the maintenance services division of Precision. He will be responsible for growing Precision’s maintenance and avionics capabilities in addition to adding specific platforms to the repair station, service centers and dealerships. Prior to joining Precision, Barrows held roles in Oregon and Texas as director of marketing, sales and business development. Barrows holds an FAA rotor-wing and fixed-wing pilots license and a bachelors degree from Ithaca College.

“We are very excited to have Grayson on our team and as part of our Precision family,” said David Rath, CEO of Precision. “We have a high level of respect for Grayson’s values and business ethics and his reputation in our industry. With that being said we also have some aggressive goals and we are eager to see his vision unfold for the the Services division of Precision.”

Precision Support Services, LLC is located approximately 40 miles southwest of Portland, Oregon at McMinnville airport (KMMV). With over 30,000 square feet of hangar facility, Precision is well known in the Pacific North West for its maintenance and avionics capabilities on Airbus, Bell, MD, and Schweizer model helicopters. Precision performs annual inspections, trouble-shooting, refurbishment along with avionics repair and upgrades on a wide range of rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft.