Precision Support Services completes remote maintenance

Precision Support Services, LLC. recently announced the completion of multiple remote Guimbal Cabri annual maintenance inspections.

Precision Support Services is the exclusive North American distributor for the Guimbal Cabri G2 components and the sole distributor for new aircraft in the United States. In addition to its FAA part 145 facility in McMinnville, Oregon, Precision performs remote maintenance in order to minimize down time and mobilization costs for its customer base.

Precision completed the remote maintenance on two Cabri G2s with its team of personnel in the states of Texas and California. The client in Texas, Kapa Air, required 100-hour and annual inspections while Anthelion Helicopters, based in the Los Angeles-area, required an annual and 500-hour inspection, which is the most comprehensive inspection required on the G2. In addition to the required inspections, multiple upgrades were installed to enhance mission performance and optimize utilization.

“Despite the inherent challenges of remote maintenance, especially during Covid-19, both projects were completed on time,” said Grayson Barrows, general manager of Precision Support Services, LLC. “With no mobilization for the aircraft and minimal down time, both operators were able to get the aircraft back into service very quickly.”

“Precision has been so helpful in bringing this complex maintenance together and it’s been a real pleasure to have the team working on our aircraft,” said Carbonflight, Aircraft Owners. “We are so impressed at how well they know the aircraft and how focused they are on the tiniest of details.”