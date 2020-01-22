Precision Aviation Group acquires World Aviation Corporation

Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry, announced on Jan. 22 the acquisition of Toronto, Ontario-based World Aviation Corporation (WAC). WAC specializes in the rewind and repair of rotary and static electrical (air and oil-cooled) generator and motor sub-components.

David Mast, president and CEO of PAG, stated, “We are excited about the acquisition of WAC. The addition of WAC to PAG further diversifies our MRO capabilities by expanding our services into electric motor sub-component repairs. Our investment in WAC allows us to provide our customers with expanded support at our repair stations and will vastly increase the number of capabilities we have to reduce the costs associated with providing MRO services to our customer base. Additionally, WAC expands our footprint in Canada with the addition of this second location in Toronto (PAG also has a location in Vancouver) and will be able to enhance support of our customer base in this region of Canada. WAC has been a trusted supplier to PAG for almost 20 years, and we are excited to bring them on board as part of PAG.”

Moty Zeharia, president of WAC, commented, “WAC is very enthusiastic about becoming part of PAG. They have been a key customer of ours for a very long time and have been great to work with. Now as a part of PAG, we will significantly expand our product and service offerings by making significant investments in new products, processes and repair capabilities. We have worked closely with the management team of PAG throughout the acquisition process and believe that this partnership will provide significant benefit to our customers, vendors, and employees.”