Power Aviation acquires Avitronics International

Power Aviation, an ISO 9001:2015 certified helicopter support company, announced that it is acquiring Avitronics International, a company specialized in aviation electronics and special mission equipment.

The purchase of Avitronics International further increases Power Aviation’s share in the helicopter market.

“The combination of the two companies will provide our clients with a greater selection of products and support in the SAR [search-and-rescue] and special mission segment,” said Mikael Sahlberg, CEO of Power Aviation. “The acquisition is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share.”

The acquisition also helps to expose Power Aviation to new geographical markets, where Avitronics has been active for over 25 years.

Both companies will be using Power Aviation’s existing infrastructure, and all customers will continue to receive the same high level of quality in products and support as before.

Avitronics International, which will continue to operate under that name, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Aviation.

A notable change will be a new, modern company profiling, which includes a new logotype and website.