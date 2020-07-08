Pik West Insurance adds aviation safety expert to its team

Pik West Insurance Agency, LLC, an independent insurance brokering, risk management and consulting company specializing in aviation, has announced the addition of Christopher Young to its team. Young brings decades of aviation experience in commercial helicopter, fixed-wing and OEM operations to the Pik West team of aviation professionals.

Advertisement

His safety expertise compliments and advances the company’s model of employing individuals with real-world aviation proficiency. The Pik West team draws on each of its unique backgrounds and uses that insight in collaboration with its underwriting partners, to provide the absolute best solution to its clients. Young is the perfect example of how Pik West is committed to providing tangible value-added support, the company said. He will be offering a variety of safety-related services to Pik West clients in addition to growing the Pik West client base.

Young was an officer and instructor in the U.S. Navy (flying the SH-60B) before working as a helicopter air ambulance pilot and at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation in several product safety roles. He has spent many years implementing risk management solutions within the aviation industry and currently serves as the executive director of the Tour Operators Program of Safety (TOPS) and participates in the HAI Safety Working Group, the U.S. Helicopter Safety Team and the CAMTS Aviation & Safety Advisory Committee.

Advertisement

With the addition of Young, Pik West also expands into another state, now with individuals in Alaska, Washington, California, and Colorado. Pik West has offered aviation insurance services for over 40 years and will continue to enhance its clients’ risk management experience.