Piedmont Propulsion Systems expands rotor blade maintenance capability

Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC (PPS), a wholly owned subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., announced that it has received FAA certification for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the Van Horn Aviation Bell 206/OH-58 tail rotor blade, with capability for the main rotor blade to follow shortly.

The Van Horn tail rotor with its carbon fiber skin, laminar-flow airfoil, and titanium root, has gained wide acceptance in the 206/OH-58 market. The Van Horn blade is quieter, has longer service life and lower operating costs than the OEM blade.

“We are very pleased to be designated by Van Horn Aviation as an authorized service center and look forward to providing exceptional service to Bell operators,” said Paul Bolton, technical director of Piedmont Propulsion Systems.

PPS previously announced that it received source approval request (“SAR”) for the Black Hawk rotor hub which complemented the company’s many decades experience in propeller hub assemblies for all leading propeller product lines. PPS’s sister company Aviation Blade Services, Inc. is the leading independent MRO facility supporting Black Hawk helicopter and nearly all legacy Sikorsky rotor blades.