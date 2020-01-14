PHI makes new appointment to board of directors

PHI announced the appointment of Patrick “Carey” Lowe to its board of directors. A respected leader in oil-and-gas services, Lowe will serve the board in many capacities in addition to supporting the company’s profitable growth, sustainability and safety initiatives. Lowe’s unique background and international assignments augment the board’s expertise and will help augment the leadership team as they continue to build upon the company’s recent achievements.

“We are honored to have a leader with the expertise and vision of Carey join our board,” said Scott McCarty, chairman, PHI. “With over 30 years of success in the ever-evolving international oil-and-gas services industry, Carey will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to build on our leadership position domestically as well as internationally. His history of success in the industry, as well as his shared belief in our values and our unique approach to safety, align with our business and culture priorities.”

Lowe has managed worldwide drilling operations for major organizations in the oil and gas space, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Valaris (formerly Ensco). He served as Ensco’s executive vice president and chief operating officer; executive vice president for investor relations, strategy and human resources; and senior vice president of the company’s eastern hemisphere, where he was part of the M&A team as well as responsible for safety, health and environmental matters.

Prior to joining Ensco, Lowe spent nearly 30 years in operational and international drilling-related management positions with companies such as Occidental Petroleum in Latin America and the Middle East, as well as Sedco Forex and Schlumberger Oilfield Services in North and South America, and the Middle East.

“Throughout his career, Carey has proven himself to be a strong and effective leader through his work in improving safety, optimizing operations, and increasing efficiencies and drilling performance,” said McCarty. “We look forward to his contributions to the organization and to our customers.”