Pete Ring appointed Flight Data Systems’ vice president of sales and marketing

Flight Data Systems (FDS) recently announced that Pete Ring has been named vice president of sales and marketing. Ring will transition from his current role as vice president of business development and chief strategy officer at FreeFlight Systems, to his new role at Flight Data Systems, both of which are part of the greater ACR Group.

Ring will take over sales operations for FDS during the company’s 30th year of business amid the recent launch of the SENTRY flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR), the lightest, smallest, and lowest power consumption TSO’d ED-112A recorder ever manufactured.

“Flight Data Systems is an exceptional multinational organization with a great business model, a leading product portfolio, and tremendous talent. It’s an honor to take this appointment during Flight Data Systems’ launch of the SENTRY. We have much work ahead of us to unlock the value of Flight Data Systems, and we’re excited to continue the organization’s strong legacy of innovation,” stated Ring.

Ring spent nine years at FreeFlight Systems from 2011 to 2020 where he led a highly successful transformation of the company from a manufacturer into a leading ADS-B technology solutions provider.

He also managed the sale of FreeFlight Systems into the ACR Group.

An active pilot holding both private and commercial/instrument certifications, Ring is a board member with the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) and serves as an advisor to the Tarrant Country College School of Avionics. A Massachusetts native, Ring studied flight operations at Daniel Webster College in Nashua, New Hampshire.

“The leadership team at FreeFlight Systems has never been stronger, and I’m excited to leave the organization in the competent hands of their new vice president of sales and marketing, Ashley Ring,” concluded Pete Ring.