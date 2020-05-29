Penn College aviation students receive industry scholarships

Four Pennsylvania College of Technology students were recently awarded aviation scholarships — two from the Helicopter Association International and two from Women in Aviation International.

All four are enrolled in the four-year aviation maintenance technology major, based at Penn College’s Lumley Aviation Center in Montoursville.

Ethan M. Miller, of Montoursville, and Hamin Kim, of Seoul, South Korea, received first- and sixth-place Bill Sanderson Aviation Maintenance Technology scholarships from HFI/HAI, respectively, that provide a tuition waiver for a helicopter manufacturer training school and a stipend to offset expenses.

Miller will attend the Airbus helicopter systems factory school, valued at $7,000; Kim — who was awarded an HFI/HAI scholarship in 2019 as well — chose the Rolls-Royce Engine factory school, worth $4,000.

Kate M. Ruggiero and Ethan J. Mutschler were among this year’s WIA recipients: Ruggiero, of Easton, received the $2,000 Flexjet Aviation Maintenance Scholarship, and Mutschler, of Mifflinburg, was selected for one of six $2,000 Pratt & Whitney Engine Maintenance Training Scholarships.

Ruggiero, who will return to the college this fall in pursuit of an applied management degree, was also awarded $1,000 from the Elisha Hall Scholarship Committee of the Association for Women in Aviation Maintenance. It was the second consecutive year that she was selected for that honor.

In other aviation news, four aviation maintenance technology students attended the HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California, in January. Those joining William F. Stepp III, associate professor of aviation, and classmate Kim were Cody C. Bentzel, of Williamsport (also a past HFI/HAI winner); Alexander J. Langeveld, of Belmar, New Jersey; and Zachary C. Schulze, of Leesport. The students also toured the Robinson Helicopter factory in Torrance, California during their visit.