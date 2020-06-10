Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters set to reopen June 11

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters has announced its return to the sky and is now accepting reservations for flights over the Las Vegas Strip and to the Grand Canyon — all with enhanced health and safety protocols, including temperature checks, social distancing, face coverings and more. Flights are set to resume on Thursday, June 11.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. In addition to our existing tour experiences, we are launching new ‘Family & Friends’ flights, ideal for guests who would like to fly exclusively with their immediate travel companions,” stated Irit Langness, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Papillon. “As with all Papillon tours, ‘Family Flights’ feature spectacular aerial views of the Las Vegas Strip and the Grand Canyon, while offering a more intimate experience.”

For those guests who elect to drive to Grand Canyon West, Papillon is offering a free Skywalk ticket with the purchase of any helicopter tour. This combination provides a unique opportunity to see the Grand Canyon from different angles, from landing on the Canyon floor to experiencing the world-famous Grand Canyon Skywalk, a 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge extending 70 feet over the rim.

New “Family Flights” include:

Las Vegas Strip Highlights Family Flight: Guests will begin their experience with a champagne toast before boarding an EC130 “ECO-Star” helicopter. The adventure continues with a 10 to 12-minute helicopter flight soaring high above the twinkling lights of the city with stunning views of famous landmarks along Las Vegas Boulevard such as the fountains at Bellagio Resort & Casino and attractions which include High Roller at The LINQ Promenade, T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium. Tours will be available with transportation options for hotel pick-up and drop off.

Golden Eagle with Strip Family Flight: This helicopter tour is perfect for guests in Las Vegas who are pressed for time and desire to see as much of the Grand Canyon as possible. Guests will be picked up from their hotel by limousine and taken to Papillon’s private heliport for departure. The tour includes aerial views of the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, as well as the spectacular West Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests will be amazed by the majesty, brilliant palette of colors and rugged beauty as they pass through millions of years of geological time. Upon returning from the Canyon, the tour concludes with flight over the beautiful Las Vegas Strip.

Grand Celebration with Strip Family Flight: For this flight to Grand Canyon West, guests will step aboard an EC130 helicopter, designed specifically to enhance sightseeing with fitted floor-to-ceiling windows, headset narration and air-conditioning for ultimate comfort. They will enjoy unparalleled bird’s-eye views of Lake Mead, Hoover Dam, extinct volcanoes and the Colorado River en route to the Grand Canyon.

As the aircraft enters the West Rim, it will begin a breathtaking 4,000-foot descent to the Grand Canyon floor. After landing on Papillon’s private plateau, guests have ample time to explore the surrounding scenery and enjoy a champagne toast with refreshments. The gorgeous views do not end at the canyon — the return flight to the Las Vegas terminal includes a trip over the glittering lights of the Strip resorts.

These tours require a minimum of four passengers and feature the state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly ECO-Star EC130 aircraft. These helicopters are designed from the ground up with air tourism in mind and feature quiet-technology, a nearly 180-degree field of view and forward-facing, stadium raised seating.

New health and safety protocols

To ensure the safest experience possible for its guests, employees and pilots, Papillon is implementing enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization for aircraft, transportation shuttles and terminals. Health safety efforts exceed the latest guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and local government agencies and include the following procedures:

