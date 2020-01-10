Ontic signs license agreement with Meggitt PLC

Ontic Engineering and Manufacturing, Inc., a leading provider of “extended life solutions” for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) legacy products, has signed another new exclusive license agreement with Meggitt PLC for pneumatic valves, digital analogue units (DAU), triplex transducer units (TTU), data acquisition and processing units (DAPU) and electronic processing units (EPU).

The aerospace applications for these products include a range of military platforms including the B-1B Lancer, J-85 Engine, AV-8B, Hawk, EH-101 and Tornado. Under the terms of the agreement, Ontic will be responsible for all continuing part 21 new build manufacturing as well as comprehensive part 145 repairs and spares support for the global customers. These new product lines will be transitioned into Ontic’s United States and United Kingdom facilities.

Gareth Hall, president of Ontic, said, “Ontic and Meggitt have had a long standing partnership since 1995. This is our fifth license agreement with Meggitt, and the latest in a recent succession of transactions. Ontic is committed to strategically assisting OEMs with the ongoing support of their non-core products, allowing our partners to progress and concentrate on their strategic priorities. We are pleased to add this license to our extensive range of product families which builds on Ontic’s capabilities.”

Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.