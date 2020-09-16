Ontic partners with Aviation Avionics & Instruments Inc. in support of Barometric product lines

Advertisement

Ontic, a provider of ‘extended life solutions’ for OEM legacy products, has appointed Aviation Avionics & Instruments Inc. (AAIC), as an exclusive authorized repair station for the Barometric product line in the United States. Ontic has chosen AAIC because of its history and knowledge of the product line.

“We believe that our partnership with AAIC will add value to our customers. With AAIC’s expertise and knowledge of the product line, I am confident that AAIC will continue Ontic’s high caliber of service,” said Chris Muklevicz, head of sales, North America.

“Aviation Avionics & Instruments, Inc., is excited to be named Ontic’s exclusive authorized repair station for Barometric products in the United States. Our team of experienced technicians supporting this product line will exceed customers’ reliability and turn time expectations,” added Jay Perez, vice-president of sales and marketing.

Ontic’s global legacy focus is supported by manufacturing and MRO facilities in Chatsworth, California; Creedmoor, North Carolina; Plainview, New York; Cheltenham in the United Kingdom and in Singapore.