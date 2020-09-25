Omni Taxi Aereo adds H175 model to its fleet

Always betting on innovation, Omni Taxi Aereo has just added the first H175 model to its helicopter fleet. Manufactured in France by Airbus Helicopters, the super medium-sized aircraft, capable of comfortably carrying 16 passengers, is the first of its kind to operate in South America.

The aircraft arrives in Brazil to fulfill Omni’s new contract with Petrobras, in a passenger and cargo transportation operation in the Amazon region, where the oil company develops gas production activities. The aircraft has the latest equipment, in line with the best and most modern practices of the aeronautical industry, such as TCAS 2 and external cameras for monitoring operations.

“The arrival of the H175 aircraft represents another milestone in the company’s history. Once again Omni moves ahead of market trends, incorporating the second super-medium-sized aircraft to its fleet, which will allow even more flexibility in operations and offer more personalized and more cost-effective air transport solutions to our customers,” said Roberto Coimbra, Omni’s chief executive officer.

The aircraft arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 17 and will soon be transferred to its new base, in the Amazon region, where it will operate for the next few years.