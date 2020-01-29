OMNI becomes first Brazilian operator with real-time HUMS and satellite push-to-talk

OMNI Táxi Aéreo has selected SKYTRAC to provide both real-time health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) and satellite push-to-talk (PTT) solutions on nine AW139s currently engaged in services contracts with Petrobras, the largest multinational Brazilian producer of oil and gas, to become the country’s first AW139s equipped with the industry-leading technology.

“SKYTRAC has an excellent reputation as a leading enterprise data solution provider, and we are looking forward to rolling out upgrades with them in the coming months,” said Roberto Coimbra, CEO at OMNI. “Equipping both satellite push-to-talk and real-time HUMS on our AW139s will drive safety and improve operational efficiencies for our customers.”

A vital safety program that can help catch, communicate, and resolve emerging safety issues as they are detected, the onboard system monitors the HUMS parameters in flight and alerts ground crews in real-time when exceedances are captured. The solution also streamlines the transfer of HUMS and flight data monitoring files postflight to ground stations, eliminating the need for technicians to board the aircraft and manually download files.

OMNI will also equip SKYTRAC’s PTT solution, a satellite-based 256-bit encrypted radio system which allows the operations control center to efficiently communicate with the aircraft while in flight. The system can hold up to 15 talk groups per device with crystal clear sound, opposed to traditional HF radio commonly known for distortion and static, cost-prohibitive equipment, and unruly radio tower agreements.

Utilizing the Iridium network for true pole-to-pole coverage, and the ISAT-200A to enable functionality, PTT-enabled assets can communicate freely with less than half a second audio delay from speech on one end to audio playback at the other. PTT also eliminates the reliance of ground or offshore radio towers, and can be even more important when engaged to support emergency situations, a critical feature for offshore oil and gas operators.

For information on the agreement or to learn more about SKYTRAC’s real-time HUMS and satellite PTT technologies visit booth 7145 during Heli-Expo.