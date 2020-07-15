OHI appoints Duncan Moore as group COO

Omni Helicopters International S.A. (OHI) recently announced the appointment of Duncan Moore as group chief operating officer. The announcement was supported by OHI shareholders Stirling Square Capital Partners and Omni Aviation.

Advertisement

OHI owns and backs helicopter operators in the provision of mission critical services to the offshore sector. The company’s main subsidiary is Omni Brazil, the country’s largest offshore helicopter service provider, while other developments are currently targeted across Latin America and Africa. OHI’s business model is based on three pillars: pursuing local excellence via the transfer of proprietary intellectual capital in safety, reliability and cost-efficiency; providing sustainable access to investment in the sector; and continuous innovation with flexible and customized service that enhances efficiency in the oil and gas supply chain.

Moore has nearly 30 years’ experience in the aviation industry, encompassing safe execution of large-scale helicopter operations, innovative customer solutions and business development. He joined Bristow Group in 1996, where he led the company’s first transformation program resulting in increased aircraft availability, improved on-time performance, and real time operational data program to benefit clients. As a director with responsibility for emerging markets, he introduced new technologies and oversaw the company’s first multi-year contract ramp-up in East Africa by establishing the region’s first high-standards crew change and search & rescue operation. Finally, as the regional director for Africa, he introduced Bristow’s first airline domestic shuttle and private search-and-rescue service in Nigeria.

At OHI, Moore’s immediate priorities will be to further enhance operational risk management, pursue innovative service solutions in the targeted markets, and de-risk start-up operations for OHI’s key customers.

“I look forward to joining the OHI team where I intend to focus on service differentiation and customer solutions, aiming to make a lasting difference within the current challenging environment,” said Moore.

Advertisement

“Duncan’s addition to our executive team will further enhance our ability to deliver safe and superior service around the globe. His commitment to safe operations and his track record of delivering innovative customer solutions, even in the most challenging locations, are second to none. Omni’s service offering just got better,” said Jeremy Akel, group chief executive officer of OHI.

“Duncan´s versatility adds more range to our organic growth strategy and business model expansion. His oversight of global business development and international operations brings us closer to our ambition to become the industry leader in agility and customer centric service,” added Rui Almeida, co-founder of OHI.