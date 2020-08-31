Oceania Aviation partners with Aviation New Zealand

Oceania Aviation has finalized a strategic partnership agreement with Aviation New Zealand, the industry association which represents the interests of the general aviation community. The agreement runs through to June 30, 2021, and allows both organizations to work towards their shared goal of growing the general aviation (GA) industry in a safe and sustainable way.

This partnership provides Oceania Aviation access to communicate and work with Aviation NZ’s 300 strong member base spread across GA operators, manufacturers, MROs, trainers, logistics and services providers. Several initiatives are being developed under the agreement which aim to provide value to members, in line with Aviation NZ’s five key competencies of safety, advocacy, expertise, communication and benefits. Examples of these initiatives include member offers for Oceania’s products and services, development of an ongoing webinar series designed to educate and inform members, and member events.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with Aviation NZ and we see it as a great way to provide increased value to its members. We are aware of Aviation NZ’s credibility and advocacy within the local GA industry, and aligning ourselves with an organization so deeply engaged with the sector will allow us to further support both current and potential customers better,” said Liv Lewis-Long, head of marketing at Salus Aviation.

Aviation NZ, who announced the partnership in their weekly member email on Aug. 21 is also enthusiastic about the partnership, as chief executive John Nicholson commented, “Aviation NZ values Oceania Aviation’s support and we look forward to championing the safety and interests of our member community together. We feel that through partnering with Oceania Aviation, we can provide even more value to our members who range from large commercial businesses through to small owner operators.”