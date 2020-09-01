OAS Helicopters signs up for Rusada’s ENVISION

OAS Helicopters, the Nigerian charter operator, has awarded Rusada a contract for the use and implementation of its MRO and flight operations software, ENVISION.

Odengene Air Shuttle Services Limited (OAS) has operated in the region since 1992. Headquartered in Lagos and operating out of Port Harcourt, OAS recently acquired a new AW139 helicopter for use in supporting oil and gas operations for the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

As well as signing up for several of ENVISION’s key modules, OAS is also employing its flight operations solution to help organize its flights and crew.

This new deal further strengthens Rusada’s footprint in Africa and will be supported by its MEA team, based in Dubai.

“We were looking for an industry-proven, all-in-one solution for our operation. In ENVISION we found a system with comprehensive capability and a logical interface that will serve to significantly increase the efficiency of our operation,” said Edwin George, deputy managing director of OAS Helicopters.

“The awarding of this contract during the current pandemic, is recognition of Rusada’s ability to implement, advise and support our customers remotely. Work on the project with OAS has already begun, and not only are we finding this remote approach pragmatic, but also very efficient,” added Julian Stourton, chief executive officer at Rusada. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship with OAS Helicopters.”