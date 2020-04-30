O2 Aero Acquisitions acquires Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems

O2 Aero Acquisitions, LLC announced it has acquired Shaw Aerox, LLC, a leading designer and manufacturer of installed and portable oxygen systems and accessories for aviation and medical users, for an undisclosed amount. Scott E. Ashton, O2 Aero Acquisitions managing director, has been named president and CEO.

The company, which has been rebranded as Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems, LLC, was established in 1981 and provides the aviation industry with innovative oxygen delivery systems and products for general aviation, EMS, medical, and OEM manufacturers. Among its products are installed cabin emergency oxygen systems for pressurized aircraft, portable oxygen systems for light aircraft operators, personal emergency oxygen systems, and TSO-approved oxygen masks for business aircraft. Aerox pioneered long-duration portable oxygen systems with its Aerox Oxysaver Conserving Cannula. Aerox also operates an FAA Repair Station and is ISO9001 and AS9100D certified.

“Our plan for Aerox is to expand Aerox’s leadership in integrated and portable oxygen systems for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, and the general aviation industry. I’m very much looking forward to helping Aerox’s outstanding team meet the needs of our customers and the aviation industry,” said Ashton.

“Scott has a terrific reputation in the aviation industry for both his leadership skills and technical knowhow. We are delighted that he will be leading Aerox into the future and we wish him all the very best,” said Jim Driscoll, speaking on behalf of the sellers. “I also want to thank Alderman & Company, our investment bankers, for arranging this transaction.”

Ashton brings to Aerox an extensive career in the aviation industry, including recently serving as CEO of a Part 145 repair station and as president of a leading Part 135 fractional ownership company, as well as serving in several aviation management and technical roles throughout his career. He is also president of the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut and serves on the board of directors of Patient Airlift Services (PALS), a volunteer pilot organization. He is an experienced fixed-wing, helicopter, and glider pilot with Airline Transport Pilot, multi-engine and Certified Flight Instructor ratings.