NTSB opens public docket for investigation of Calabasas helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) opened a public docket on June 17 as part of its ongoing investigation of the fatal Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Advertisement

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, operated by Island Express Helicopters, Inc., collided with hilly terrain and was destroyed by impact forces and fire. The pilot and eight passengers were fatally injured.

The docket includes more than 1,700 pages of factual reports on operations, survival factors, human performance, air traffic control, and aircraft performance. The docket also includes interview transcripts, photographs, and other investigative materials.

Advertisement

The docket contains only factual information collected by NTSB investigators; it does not provide the final report, nor does it contain analysis, findings, recommendations, or probable cause determinations. As such, no conclusions about how or why the crash occurred should be drawn from the information within the docket. Analysis, findings, recommendations, and probable cause determinations related to the crash will be issued by the NTSB in a final report at a later date.

The public docket for this investigation is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xwmT2.

Additional material may be added to the docket as it becomes available.