NHV invests in new maintenance hangar in Ostend

Anticipating the need to have more capacity to support its civil and military customers, B2B helicopter operator NHV decided to invest in a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hangar close to its existing facility and headquarters at Ostend Airport in Belgium.

This 32,200-square-foot hangar will be able to accommodate, in maintenance or modifications activities, up to six aircraft simultaneously. The structure will provide a state-of-the-art environment, in which nose-to-tail customized maintenance can be performed. Multiple other specialized support functions are incorporated into the hangar design; including a battery shop, sheet metal/composite shop, a paint facility and a storage area for parts and aircraft.

“The new facility is a welcome investment in our maintenance team and a win for our customers, who will benefit from improved operational performance as a result of quicker maintenance,” said NHV’s base manager Bram De Backer. “Moreover, this increase in our MRO activities brings along a number of new engineering jobs for which we are currently recruiting.”

The new hangar, part of the NSAC facilities, is located at the West corner of the Ostend Airport within a short distance to the runway and nearby NHV’s existing facilities in the Kalkaertstraat. The new hangar should be operational by April 2020.