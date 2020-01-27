NHV Group and Tropical Arctic Logistics sign strategic teaming agreement

NHV Group, a leading provider of B2B helicopter services and Tropical Arctic Logistics Ltd (TAL), a Nigerian subsidiary of Baywood Integrated Group, specializing in logistics and flight services, announced that they have entered into a teaming agreement. The agreement is designed to allow both companies to jointly pursue strategic opportunities in Nigeria and the West-African offshore industry. United as a new helicopter service provider, they are determined to give strong impetus to safety and operational compliance.

NHV and TAL can immediately offer four latest technology AW139 aircraft and have committed to reciprocal support. In this partnership, the companies’ main focus is on the offshore oil and gas market, but other helicopter services will be offered as well.

“As Nigeria is a growing offshore market with an extensive number of very qualified people in the aviation industry, it is a privilege to be in partnership with a well esteemed company as TAL, who has a long tradition of using this Nigerian pool of competent persons. This unique combination of competencies in both people and operations, based on TAL’s and NHV’s distinctive skills, will be the future benchmark for truthful, safe and credible offshore helicopter services in Nigeria. We are looking forward to a long and very fruitful co-operation which has started in good harmony and we are glad to be on board,” said Lars Skov, contract manager for NHV in Nigeria.

Femi Adeniji, COO of TAL, commented: “We are happy to team up with NHV. As the largest North Sea operator, they have extensive experience in the harshest flying conditions. Their SAR knowledge and other capabilities will definitely mean an advantage for our combined businesses.”

“For us it was important to find a partner with excellent safety records and vast experience. This, allied with TAL’s strong track record of local content equipment ownership and operations, will deliver a safe, reliable and sustainable rotary wing transportation option to our clients. Together NHV and TAL will play an important role in the Nigerian Oil and Gas airspace,” added Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, chairman of Baywood Integrated Group.

“We are honored to engage in a relationship with TAL. Their extensive market knowledge, combined with the broad technical and operational experience from NHV, allows us to create a fruitful synergy between both of our companies. Together, we will be able to offer our clients a high-quality service that meets or exceeds the highest international standards for safety and reliability,” said Steffen Bay, CEO of NHV Group.

With this agreement, NHV again confirms its intention to strengthen its position in the West-African offshore helicopter segment. NHV originally entered the Nigerian market in 2010 with the offshore oil & gas operations for Shell.