NHV extends offshore contract with Ithaca Energy

NHV Group, a provider of B2B helicopter services, recently announced it has signed a five-year contract extension with Ithaca Energy (U.K.) Limited, providing aviation services to the Ithaca Energy Group’s operated FPF-1 installation, Alba, Captain and Erskine fields in the Scottish North Sea. The extension covers seven day-a-week coverage out of Aberdeen and will start in January 2021.

NHV will provide two H175 (primary + back-up) aircraft for this operation. The state-of-the-art H175 aircraft, an Airbus Helicopter’s super medium type, is specifically designed to meet evolving mission needs in the oil and gas industry.

“We are extremely pleased with this important agreement, further strengthening our solid partnership with Ithaca Energy. This extension is a direct result of NHV’s continued commitment to safety and top-class service for our client and their passengers. We thank Ithaca Energy for their continued trust in NHV and we look forward to supporting them in the years ahead,” said Jamie John, NHV’s base manager in Aberdeen.