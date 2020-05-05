NHV awarded offshore contract by Spirit Energy

NHV Group recently announced a new long-term contract with Spirit Energy to provide passenger transfer services in support of its East Irish Sea operations. The operations are foreseen to start in December 2020 and will depart from Blackpool (U.K.).

NHV’s team will fly an AW169 helicopter to support the service. The AW169 is the latest-generation 4.6/4.8 tonnes twin-turbine helicopter, featuring class-leading performance for versatile capability in the most demanding operating conditions. NHV already gained experience with the helicopter type in Norway, where it operates the AW169 in support of the Norwegian Coastal Agency’s operations since 2017.

Mike Gislam, accountable manager for NHV in the U.K., commented: “We are honoured to be chosen aviation partner for Spirit’s East Irish Sea Operations. NHV continues to invest in fleet and training to take on unique projects just like this one. Our team is eager to deliver flexible and customer-friendly but above all safe operations. We look forward to further develop the cooperation with our client, airport and local authorities.”