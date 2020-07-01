NHV awarded offshore contract from Shell U.K. and NAM

NHV Group recently announced a new long-term contract to provide helicopter services for Shell U.K. and NAM, starting July 1, 2020. Under the three-year agreement, daily flights will depart from NHV’s bases in Den Helder and Norwich to the Shell U.K. and NAM assets in the Southern North Sea (SNS).

The contract facilitates the provision of two dedicated Leonardo AW139 aircraft — one in Norwich and one in Den Helder. The medium-sized twin-engine AW139 has proved to be very successful and has reliably secured its role in NHV’s fleet and the world of helicopter operations.

“We are excited to secure this long-term contract, to work with Shell UK and NAM helping them meet their transportation needs and are all eager to start flying on their behalf. The agreement strengthens our long-standing relationship with Shell where we have previously supported projects in Europe and Africa,” said Michael Gislam, NHV’s base manager in Norwich.

“NHV has an excellent track record in delivering safe and reliable offshore helicopter services to oil-and-gas clients around the North Sea. This new win of a long-term contract reflects the passion and hard work of our team. We continue to evolve our services and technology to best meet our customers’ needs. NHV looks forward to an even further growth in order to maintain our significant presence in the area,” said Steffen Bay, chief executive officer of NHV Group.