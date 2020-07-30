New EMS service launched in South Africa operating Bell 222s

In July 2020, a long-standing and loyal Bell customer, Henley Air, launched its very own ROCKET (Rapid On Call Emergency Transport) helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) operating six Bell 222 UT helicopters.

Advertisement

ROCKET offers the emergency medical services (EMS) industry in South Africa a neutral and independent helicopter ambulance service of unmatched quality. The service established an in-house call center, tasked with evaluating medical flight criteria and ensuring facility acceptance, along with managing the complex logistics involved in every HEMS call-out.

Henley Air is a family owned and managed helicopter company that has provided safe and reliable helicopter-related services to the South African market for more than 22 years. With a strong and lasting relationship, Henley Air has demonstrated and executed life-saving missions with the support and reliability of Bell products, such as the Bell 222 UT, which provides internal space and long-range capability, in excess of 320 nautical miles (nm). Henley Air also boasts the only South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) approved and certified Bell 222 simulator which is the only kind in the world, ensuring that crews are always fully prepared for any situation or mission, even those that are difficult and risky to simulate during in-aircraft training.

Bell congratulates Henley Air on their new endeavour and remains committed to supporting its customers and their various missions.