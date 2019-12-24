New ADS-B mandate coming into effect in U.S.

Nav Canada is issuing a reminder to pilots and air carriers that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandate for automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) comes into force Jan. 1, 2020. Under these new U.S. regulations, aircraft flying in most U.S. controlled airspace must be equipped with ADS-B Out.

ADS-B uses GPS technology to calculate an aircraft’s precise location, speed and direction and transmits this information twice per second to ADS-B receivers. This provides greater situational awareness for air traffic controllers and provides safety and efficiency benefits for pilots.

Flights that originate in or enter U.S. sovereign airspace controlled by Nav Canada, and will not enter FAA controlled airspace, will continue to operate as they do today.

Quick facts