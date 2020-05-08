National EMS Moment of Silence to be held May 16

The National EMS Memorial Bike Ride (NEMSMBR), the National EMS Memorial Foundation (NEMSMF), and the National EMS Memorial Service (NEMSMS) announce the 2020 National EMS Moment of Silence and ask for broad participation.

The National EMS Moment of Silence will be observed on Saturday, May 16, 2020. It will begin at six p.m. EDT with a live-streamed reading of the names of the 24 honorees originally planned for the 2020 service, followed by an acknowledgement of those continuing to serve today and will culminate in a national moment of silence in a salute to all.

Organizers recognize these are unprecedented times for our world, our nation, and the collective first responder communities. Jana Williams, president of the National EMS Memorial Service said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has affected virtually every aspect of life including efforts by our organizations who remain dedicated to honoring EMS personnel for their service and especially for those who have died in the line of duty. While this ruthless virus keeps us physically apart, we can still join together to make sure our fallen and their families receive the acknowledgment they deserve.”

The Moment of Silence normally coincides with the annual National EMS Memorial Service which was postponed until next year due to Covid-19 precautions. Williams continued, “With deep respect for the honorees and first responders who remain on the front lines, the National EMS Moment of Silence takes on greater importance as a meaningful reminder that the fallen will not be forgotten. It is a touchless, responsible, yet impactful means to pause and remember without taking away from the necessary work at hand.”

This endeavor provides an opportunity for anyone to honor and remember first responders and especially those EMS providers who have given their lives in the line of duty. It is also a way for the families and EMS colleagues of the fallen to feel the support of our nation. Normally during the service, at a specified time, the screens fade to black and a simple message informs family members and other attendees that across the country radios are simultaneously broadcasting the message below as a unified show of support.

First responders, communications agencies and even members of the public wishing to participate are requested to observe 10-20 seconds of radio or general silence.

Live streaming of this event will be provided on Facebook. Organizers respectfully encourage everyone to post participation to social media platforms using #moment2honor and #ultimatesacrifice.