MINT Turbines names Jason Chambers as regional sales manager

MINT Turbines, LLC, one of four MRO facilities within the M International group of companies, announced the addition of Jason Chambers as its newest regional sales manager for the Eastern United States.

Chambers has 30-years of aviation experience including most recently as customer program manager of a large aircraft MRO facility. Additional previous experience includes a 15-year career as general manager for a Part 145 Regional Turbine Center; an aircraft AOG technician for a major aircraft MRO supplier and engine manager within a large Part 135 operation. Chambers began his career as an engine MRO/overhaul technician with Pratt & Whitney Engine Services, where he performed engine removals and reinstallations; hot section inspections; on-wing troubleshooting; vibration surveys and pre-purchase inspections. Chambers earned an associate’s degree in aviation plus FAA airframe and powerplant (A&P) license from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

“I’m thrilled to have Jason join the MINT Turbines Team,” stated David Norton, general manager of MINT Turbines. “He’s a long-time industry veteran with great customer focus and technical ability who will drive further growth and capability and help lead MINT Turbines into the future.”

As the latest member of the MINT Turbines team, feel free to contact Chambers to discuss how he can help support all your Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A and PT6T engine, accessory, component and field service needs.