MINT Turbines announces launch of redesigned website

M International has announced its flagship MRO facility MINT Turbines, LLC (Stroud, Oklahoma) has launched its redesigned website at “www.mintturbines.com.” This updated website features new visual and technical enhancements including streamlining the interface for ease of access to vital technical and contact information, and most of all — an enhanced website design. This new design makes information more accessible for users with an additional emphasis on cross-linking between other sites within the M International portfolio of companies.

David Norton, general manager, added: “After many months of dedication and hard work, we’re incredibly excited and proud to announce the launch of our new website. We’ve taken our existing website and made numerous refinements to incorporate design enhancements, usability improvements, site speed improvements plus many more features to make your browsing experience more enjoyable and informative.”

Goals for the new website included faster access to company contacts; a “request-a-quote” feature and customer feedback tool; updated website directory; capability information for P&WC PT6A and PT6T and Honeywell T53 gas turbine engines; units for sale and company overviews.