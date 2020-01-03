Milestone Aviation Group names new CEO

Pat Sheedy, a veteran aviation finance professional, has been named CEO of Milestone Aviation Group, a GECAS company and a leader in helicopter leasing.

Greg Conlon — recently promoted from Milestone to become GECAS’ president and CEO — has appointed Sheedy to take the lead role at Milestone.

“Pat will join the GECAS Leadership Team and will continue to be based in Shannon, working closely with the Milestone team across the globe,” Conlon noted, adding “I know the entire Milestone team will continue to thrive under Pat’s leadership.”

“I’m am truly grateful to be afforded this opportunity and look forward to leading such a strong team,” said Sheedy. “I want to thank Greg for his leadership at Milestone and am grateful to be able to rely on his ongoing support.”

With 19 years of international financial services experience under his belt, Sheedy has spent the majority of his GE career working in aviation risk management with a particular focus on emerging markets. He currently leads the underwriting and portfolio management function at Milestone as well as overall risk responsibility for GE Engine Leasing and GECAS’ cargo business.

Prior to his most recent role, Sheedy held the position of senior vice president and regional risk manager for GECAS in Dubai, covering the Middle East, Africa and Russia. He trained as a chartered accountant with Deloitte in Ireland and London, where he spent four years in a number of roles including audit and assurance, corporate finance and corporate recovery.