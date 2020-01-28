Milestone announces leases of 7 helicopters with Héli-Union

Milestone Aviation Group Limited, a GECAS company and the global leader in helicopter leasing, announced the purchase and leaseback of three Leonardo AW139s with French helicopter services provider, Héli-Union. The acquisition of these aircraft expands Milestone’s fleet of owned and debt-financed fleet of AW139 helicopters to more than 80.

The company made the announcement at HAI Heli-Expo 2020, which takes place this week at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California as part of a wider deal with Héli-Union. This transaction also includes the lease of an additional AW139, two Airbus H225s, and the lease extension of a further AW139.

The AW139 helicopters will be used for air transportation services in support of drilling programs, exploration and production campaigns undertaken by oil and gas companies in countries such as Angola, Gabon and Myanmar. The two H225s will be deployed to drilling programs in Namibia.

“Milestone Aviation is an accomplished lessor when it comes to placing aircraft in the oil and gas industry. We are proud and pleased to partner with them for our current and upcoming projects,” commented Patrick Molis, CEO and chairman of Héli-Union. “The additional helicopters and the extension of current contract that we have with Milestone Aviation is another key step towards our commitment to offer our customers a safe and reliable solution that can best meet the needs of our global customers.”

Pat Sheedy, CEO of Milestone Aviation said, “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Héli-Union with whom we have been working with for more than two years. Milestone has an innate ability to deliver for its customers and create unique solutions that best suit their needs. We look forward to continuing to grow our business partnership with Héli-Union and to supporting their efforts in the oil and gas sector for the years to come.”

Milestone is exhibiting at Heli-Expo Booth 4916 at Anaheim Convention Centre from January 27th to 29th.