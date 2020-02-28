Mi-171A2 reaches record speed at the Baikal Mile festival

Russian Helicopters holding company’s Mi-171A2 helicopter has established a Russian record: it reached a maximum speed at a limited distance of 1.6 kilometers (one mile). During the Baikal Mile festival, the civilian helicopter operated by the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAZ) crew reached the speed of 268 km/h (167 m/h) at a minimum altitude of 20 meters (65 feet).

Advertisement

The U-UAZ crew set the record during three competition flights. Prior to that, a series of training flights were made to assess the behavior of the helicopter and how the measuring equipment works, and to adjust photography and video equipment for taking pictures and filming.

“Mi-171A2 has the best features of the world-famous Mi-8 typerotorcraft. The rotorcraft was tested in extreme environmental conditions: these helicopters can be operated in temperatures from -50 to +50 degrees Celsius. At the Baikal Mile festival the rotorcraft demonstrated its best features once again: speed, control, maneuverability, and stability. The record set at the short distance and at the limited altitude confirmed the great performance of the helicopter,” said Executive Director of RostecState Corporation Oleg Yevtushenko.

Mi-171A2 helicopter has the best features of the world-famous Mi-8/17 type rotorcraft. The helicopter is equipped with VK-2500PS-03 engines (the civilian version of the military helicopter Mi-28 engines) with a digital control system. The helicopter can be used for a wider range of purposes due to upgraded piloting and navigation equipment and avionics. Mi-171А2 may be effectively operated in high mountains, at low and high temperatures, high humidity, and overwater. The piloting and navigation equipment allows using the helicopter around the clock, in normal and difficult weather conditions.

Advertisement

“Participation of the helicopter in the festival and flights over the ice of Lake Baikal are additional opportunities to show the potential of Mi-171A2. The flights to set the record started with hovering. A mobile GPS station installed on the helicopter recorded the result,” said U-UAZ Managing Director Leonid Belykh. “I am convinced that our equipment is reliable, and that pilots are highly skilled. The certificate issued by the representatives of the Russian Book of Records confirms that.”

The helicopter was certified according to Category A, which provides for meeting the most stringent requirements to flight safety specified for civilian helicopters. Depending on what the operator needs, Mi-171A2 helicopter can perform search and rescue missions, medical transportation, cargo operations, fight fires or carry passengers day and night, at temperatures from -50°C to + 50°C, in high mountains, in a desert, in tropical and Arctic climate. The helicopter can make long non-stop flights. Mi-171A2 helicopter was certified in India and Colombia. It is planned to validate the Mi-171A2 type certificate in China, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Peru and other countries.