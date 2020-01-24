MHM Publishing announces ‘Valor Weekly’ e-newsletter

MHM Publishing, which produces Vertical, Vertical Valor, Skies, Insight and RCAF Today magazines and eVTOL.com, is launching Valor Weekly — a weekly e-newsletter that covers the airborne law enforcement, air medical, search-and-rescue, firefighting, and military helicopter sectors.

If you’re a regular reader of our Vertical Daily e-newsletter, and you’re involved in or are interested in any of these five helicopter sectors, then you’ll enjoy reading Valor Weekly.

“We want our readers who work on the front lines in these dedicated sectors to have access to an e-newsletter that is tailored specifically to them,” said MHM group publisher and owner Mike Reyno. “The parapublic and military helicopter sectors are so unique from the civil industry, so we felt it made sense to separate that content into an e-newsletter of its own.”

Valor Weekly — scheduled to launch in February — is branded in conjunction with Vertical Valor (formerly Vertical 911) magazine, which also focuses on the parapublic and military helicopter sectors.

Sign up for Valor Weekly here to get the latest sector-specific helicopter news delivered straight to your inbox once a week.