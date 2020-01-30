Metro Aviation welcomes visitors across the globe

Metro Aviation announced that its virtual tour has welcomed more than 400 visitors worldwide into its headquarters based in Shreveport, Louisiana. Launched in November, the interactive story map explores the company’s daily operations and cultural quirks.

The tour serves as a virtual experience for those not able to physically visit Metro, providing context behind every aspect of the business. Throughout the digital visit, visitors will journey into Metro’s main offices, its completion center, Outerlink Global Solutions and the Helicopter Flight Training Center.

The virtual tour is currently live on Metro’s website. Heli-Expo attendees will have the chance to learn more about the company during Metro’s annual press event on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 12:30 p.m. (booth #3624).