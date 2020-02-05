Metro Aviation regional safety manager honored by FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) honored Metro Aviation mechanic Don Lambert with the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award during HAI Heli-Expo 2020. The award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics like Lambert.

To say that Lambert has a wealth of experience and knowledge is an understatement. Since 1970, he has served in various maintenance and safety roles for companies like Airbus (then MBB and Eurocopter), Bell, CJ Systems Aviation Group and Air Methods. Today, he is a regional safety manager for Metro Aviation and the proud recipient of the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.

Half a century in the field more than qualifies Lambert for the award, which recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics. As the first aviation mechanic in powered flight, Charles Taylor is credited with designing and building the engine for the first successful aircraft.

“I have known Don for 42 years and he has always maintained aircraft in a safe and professional manner,” said Metro managing director Milton Geltz. “He is an outstanding individual, well respected in the aviation community, and very deserving of this award.”

Lambert also gives back to the industry as chairman of the HAI Technical and Maintenance Committee.

Metro Aviation congratulates Lambert on an outstanding career and this great achievement.