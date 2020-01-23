Metro Aviation offers insider access to its completion center

On Jan. 23, Metro Aviation released a rare inside look at its aircraft completion process. With nearly 40 years of completion experience, customers have continuously praised the quality of work and unmatched customer service, the company said.

Metro spent the last year documenting the completion of an Airmedic EC145e, which will be on display at this year’s Heli-Expo, alongside the University of Utah Airmed Bell 407GX. The video, available on YouTube and at metroaviation.com, invites the public into the world-renowned completion center. Designed for an air medical program, the Airmedic completion shows how the company outfits aircraft for customers who demand quick turnaround times without sacrificing quality of service.

“No idea or concept is unimaginable for our team,” said Amy McMullen, Metro’s customer configuration coordinator. “We always go above and beyond for our customers. Completing the most challenging of configurations on the tightest of deadlines is part of our everyday.”

Audiences worldwide can get acquainted with Metro’s 160,000-square-foot facility and follow a team of specialists as they paint, design a medical floor, install avionics and more. Heli-Expo attendees have the unique chance to see the culmination of this process at the Metro booth.

As a privately-held, family-owned company, Metro has the ability to easily allocate resources toward innovation and safety, prioritizing these initiatives above cost or earnings per share. A prime example is Metro’s investment of millions of dollars into the creation of the Helicopter Flight Training Center and the development of the Outerlink IRIS system for flight data tracking, monitoring and communications.

For those wishing to explore everything Metro has to offer, Metro provides a virtual tour to meet the needs of those too far to travel to its headquarters. Launched in November 2019, the virtual tour has already hosted over 400 visitors worldwide.