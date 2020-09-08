Metro Aviation mechanic receives FAA technician award

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics and is awarded to a select group of professionals with 50 or more years of civil and military maintenance experience. Metro Aviation recently announced that Metro technician Terry Peed was recently recognized for the award.

Peed began his career in the United States Navy and worked as a civilian contractor after his service. He later worked for NASA and was involved with the Space Shuttle Columbia, and eventually landed at the University of Wisconsin’s med flight program. Metro Aviation assumed operations of the UW med flight program in May 2019, and although Peed has only been part of the Metro family for a short time, the entire company shares in his success.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Terry for many years and am aware of his aviation maintenance career accomplishments as well as his contributions to the industry,” said Metro Aviation Part 135 maintenance director Mark Breton. “I have always admired Terry’s consistent approach to safe and compliant aircraft maintenance. It is a privilege and an honor to have Terry on the Metro Aviation Team.”

Over the course of his career, he has been awarded the Eurocopter Senior Technician and Distinguished Technician awards, among others. He also serves on the Technical Advisory Board for Helicopter Maintenance Magazine and has written numerous articles for the publication.

In his own words, “I can work entirely alone, or with a hangar full of mechanics. I can take orders and I can give them. I am willing to learn anything.”

He said he’s gone back to turning wrenches for the last few years “to prove to myself that I am still a mechanic.”

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award is named in honor of Charles Taylor, the first aviation mechanic in powered flight, credited with designing and building the engine for the Wright brothers’ first successful aircraft.