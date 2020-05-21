Metro Aviation announces new director of operations

Metro Aviation recently announced Brian Bihler as the company’s new director of operations. Bihler will work closely with the safety and training departments to oversee the daily aviation operations for Metro’s 36 air medical customers and more than 140 aircraft.

“Brian has been with the Metro family for just over a decade, and we have a tremendous amount of trust in his leadership and decision making,” said Metro COO Kenny Morrow. “I know he will manage our operations department as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Bihler joined Metro as a line pilot for the Allegheny Life Flight program in 2009, later taking on the roles of regional check airman, pilot training manager, assistant chief pilot and, most recently, chief pilot. Bihler holds a Rotorcraft ATP certificate, FAA Gold Seal Flight Instructor rating, and is a Part 135 Check Airman. Prior to entering the air ambulance industry in 2007, he served as an officer and pilot in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Aviation Unit.

He has gone above and beyond during his time at Metro, and the company said it is excited for what he will bring to this new role.