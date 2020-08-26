MedForce joins Metro Aviation family

MedForce Aeromedical Transport is the newest air medical service to join the Metro Family. Founded in 2000, the Quad City helicopter emergency service provides transport in and around Eastern Iowa, West-Central Illinois, and portions of Northeast Missouri. Metro Aviation will provide aviation services for the program’s two bases located in Colona, Illinois, and West Burlington, Iowa.

“We chose Metro Aviation as our aviation services provider because they are dedicated to safety, innovative and accessible,” said MedForce chief executive officer, Kevin Takacs. “We are excited for the future and look forward to a strong partnership with Metro.”

MedForce recently took delivery of a new Airbus H135 and EC135, completed by Metro at its Shreveport, Louisiana facility. A second H135 will be delivered in September 2020.

“MedForce is committed to patient care, safety, and technology,” said Metro COO Kenny Morrow. “Metro shares those priorities and we are excited for this new partnership.”