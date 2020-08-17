MDHI Factory Service Center completes overhaul of CoxHealth MD 902

MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI) recently completed a 5,000-hour airframe overhaul, multiple inspections, repairs, and modifications on an MD 902 Explorer for Missouri-based CoxHealth. In partnership with Air Methods Corporation, CoxHealth operates Cox Air Care with two MD 902 Explorers. Cox Air Care provides vital helicopter air ambulance (HAA) service throughout southwest Missouri and parts of northwest Arkansas from its bases at Cox South in Springfield and Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar, Missouri.

“Cox entrusted our MDHI team to perform a significant amount of work on their aircraft in addition to an overhaul, including inspections, a nose-mounted SX-5 Night Sun installation, roof rib bracket upgrade, and thruster modification,” said Nick Nenadovic, vice president, Aftermarket and Customer Support. “Due to our exceptional workforce, full tooling, maintenance, inspection, and equipment availability, MD’s Factory Service Center was able to perform all of this work quickly and economically, getting CoxHealth back in the air with their aircraft flying like new.”

MDHI’s Factory Service Center provides high quality repair and overhaul services for its complete line of aircraft, including restoring or exchanging parts from an extensive pool of transmissions, rotorhubs, and swashplates. From routine inspections and overhauls to refurbishment and upgrades, engineers and technicians at the service center return all aircraft to “practically new” condition.

The MD 902, featuring MDHI’s proprietary NOTAR technology, offers improved safety, a larger cabin, smoother flight, and a reduced noise profile versus other helicopters in its class. This combination enables in-flight medical crews to safely and rapidly deliver the vital critical care that could be the difference between life and death.