MD Helicopters presents “Excellence Award” to Precision Aviation Group

Precision Aviation Group (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the worldwide aerospace and defense industry, has received the Excellence Award presented by MD Helicopters, Inc., (MDHI) for the second straight year. The award signifies PAG’s commitment and approach to serving its global, mission-critical customer base. The award was presented at the 2020 HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California.

“PAG is proud to receive the prestigious Excellence Award for the second consecutive year,” said Ketan Desai, PAG’s vice president of sales and marketing. “It is incredibly rewarding to be recognized by MD Helicopters in back to back years. With more than 2,500 aircraft currently in service around the world, we are uniquely positioned — utilizing our eleven global locations and more than 300,000 square feet of sales and service facilities – to support operators in the execution of a wide range of missions. Our commitment to stock parts locally and provide the highest level of service has delivered extraordinary results.”

“MD Helicopters selected PAG as the recipient of the Excellence Award for the second time based on their commitment to promoting the MD Helicopters brand worldwide, providing the very best in overall customer service, and an exemplary focus on excellence and year-over-year sales growth,” said George Martinez, MD Helicopters manager of service center networks worldwide. “Out of a field of 41 MD Helicopters service centers and distributors worldwide, PAG posted the largest single-year sales growth. We are proud to recognize PAG once again for their tremendous year.”