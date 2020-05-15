Maverick Helicopters Las Vegas to reopen May 22

Maverick Helicopters celebrates its return to the sky on May 22 with the “Our Vegas” promotion that will offer a chance for locals and visitors to fly above the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas for free.

Advertisement

Beginning May 20 through mid-June, 250 winners and their guest will be randomly selected for this ultimate helicopter experience over Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming guests back to Las Vegas with an unforgettable opportunity,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. “Las Vegas has been great to us for nearly 25 years and this is our way to give back and help make a positive impact to the future of our community and city we love.”

Advertisement

Maverick Helicopters will gift winners and their guest a one-of-a-kind aerial experience aboard a luxury helicopter. During flight, passengers will enjoy bird’s-eye views of iconic landmarks such as Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Wynn, Eiffel Tower, The Venetian Resort, Luxor, The Strat, T-Mobile Arena and the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.

U.S. residents 18 and over can visit www.FlyMaverick.com/OurVegas for additional details and to enter Maverick Helicopters’ “Our Vegas” promotion. All flights must be redeemed by June 30, 2020.