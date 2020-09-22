Maura Hughes elected to board of directors for Association of Critical Care Transport

Boston MedFlight, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that for 35 years has provided critical care medical transport to patients in need by air and ground has announced that Maura Hughes, chief executive officer, has been elected to the Association of Critical Care Transport (ACCT) board of directors. The association is a nonprofit, grassroots patient advocacy organization committed to ensuring that critically ill and injured patients have access to the safest and highest quality critical care transport system possible.

Hughes has spent much of her career with Boston MedFlight, including 18 years as chief financial officer and the last four as CEO. During her time there she has helped to maintain a level of operational readiness, with an in-depth understanding of the very non-traditional system in which it operates. As a senior executive with the nonprofit organization for more than two decades, she has brought a unique ability to develop strong relationships that benefit patient care.

“I am honored to be joining the ACCT board representing Boston MedFlight. We are a founding member of the organization and I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to continue to advance a safe and trustworthy critical care transport system for all patients,” said Hughes.

Boston MedFlight is the region’s primary provider of critical care medical transport by air and ground, caring for more than 4,700 patients annually, including the most critically ill and injured infants, children and adults. Boston MedFlight has been on the front lines of the current pandemic, having transported more than 800 of the area’s sickest Covid-19 patients from community hospitals to larger tertiary care facilities. As a nonprofit, the organization provides over $4 million in free and unreimbursed care each year to patients in need who have little or no medical insurance.