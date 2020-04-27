M International subsidiaries receive U.S. Navy KRACEn contract award

M International, Inc., has announced its subsidiaries Keystone Turbine Services, LLC (Coatesville, Pennsylvania) and MINT Turbines, LLC (Stroud, Oklahoma) have been selected as awardees on the Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines (KRACEn) multiple award contract (MAC) supporting the United States Navy.

Advertisement

Commander, Fleet Readiness Center (COMFRC) awarded a 10-year, $6.1 billion, enterprise contract vehicle to 42 small business industry partners on April 14, enabling U.S. Navy, government customers and international partners to procure aircraft maintenance services and sustainment support quicker.

The Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines–commonly called KRACEn–is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) MAC that will provide maintenance services and support for single satellite sites, small aircraft quantities, personnel to augment government maintenance teams and overhaul capabilities for aircraft components and subsystems. This is COMFRC’s first, multi-billion contract award.

The MAC’s scope of work, which is set aside for small-businesses, includes modification kit build and installations, recovery of downed aircraft, repair and overhaul of aircraft and components, repair and overhaul of engines and augmentation labor supplement for maintenance both ashore and afloat.

“As one of 42 small business industry partners, Keystone Turbine Services will help enable COMFRC to effectively use the KRACEn enterprise contract vehicle allowing the Navy meet its sustainment needs expeditiously while delivering improved outcomes,” COMFRC executive director Roy Harris said. “KRACEn is a crucial addition to our traditional organic capabilities, providing us with the means to tap into the expertise of small business industry partners.”

The nature of the work covered by KRACEn–simple platform, organizational-level Contractor Logistic Services (CLS) requirements involving few aircraft, elemental or off-aircraft tasks–is well-suited for small businesses, according to COMFRC Acquisition Group, CLS Division Lead Chris Giggey. The CLS Division, formally known as the Fast Acquisition Solutions to Enable Readiness (FASTER) team, was charted by Commander, Naval Air Systems Command in 2018 to improve acquisition speed and quality of services by developing expertise in CLS contracting.

Advertisement

“I’m proud to recognize MINT Turbines and Keystone Turbine Services as awardees on this MAC supporting the U.S. Navy and additional government customers,” stated Rob Ruck, president and COO of M International, Inc. “This award recognizes our employees for their hard work and dedication to providing the very best in engine and component maintenance, repair and overhaul services every day, and we look forward to supporting the U.S. Navy to ensure their enhanced fleet readiness.”