M International, Inc. announces launch of redesigned website

M International recently announced it has unveiled its redesigned website (minternational.com) which features new visual and technical enhancements including streamlining within the interface for ease of access to vital program, technical and contact information, all rolled into an easy to navigate site design. This website now offers information which is more accessible to users including an emphasis on cross-linking between other MRO sites within the M International portfolio of companies.

“After several months of hard work, I’m incredibly proud to announce the release of our new website. We’ve incorporated additional refinements and design enhancements plus improved the usability along with additional features to make your browsing experience easier and more enjoyable,” said Rob Ruck, president and chief executive officer.

The goals for the redesign included faster access to company contacts; overviews of the multitude of MRO services the company provides; new “request-a-quote” and “contact” features plus latest company news and a customer feedback tool. M International is committed to exceeding customer expectations and hope you’ll find the site a refreshing, modern change. The company is excited to hear what you think and look forward to working with new and current customers.