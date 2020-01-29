Lynx chosen as preferred TCAS and ADS-B solution for H135 and H145

Airbus Helicopters has selected the Lynx Multilink Surveillance System from ACSS, an L3Harris Technologies and Thales Company, for its H135 and H145 platforms.

Advertisement

Under the minimum five-year agreement, ACSS will develop and supply a modified version of its Lynx NGT-9000R+ with integrated ADS-B, traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) specifically optimized for helicopters, providing the most advanced safety and situational awareness features available today.

ACSS’ Lynx NGT-9000R+ was selected as the preferred surveillance solution, replacing two Line-Replaceable Units (LRUs) with one integrated unit, which saves weight and space. It also combines both TCAS and ADS-B traffic information in one integrated unit.

Advertisement

“As the helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) markets continue to grow, airspace will become more congested. It is vital we develop technologies that create safer skies for the future,” said Terry Flaishans, president, ACSS. “For Airbus Helicopters, the integrated Lynx solution offers dual ADS-B In capabilities for both 1090MHz and 978MHz, which is important for helicopters that typically fly at a slower speed and much closer to the ground.”

The TSO certification is scheduled for early in the second quarter, followed by production deliveries starting in the third quarter of 2020. Under the contract, ACSS will supply a remotely mounted Lynx unit that will fully integrate with the existing Helionix avionics suite, which will depict the ADS-B and TCAS traffic surrounding the helicopter.