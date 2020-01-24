Luma Technologies offers goggle-ready LED solutions for UH-60/S-70 operators

Luma Technologies, known for its broad line of LED caution warning panels and displays, announced the introduction of an LED upgrade suite for Sikorsky UH-60/S-70 platforms.

Advertisement

The three-unit package includes the primary 82-station caution advisory panel complemented by a pair of drop-in replacements for the six-station clusters of primary warning lights, and master caution reset switch linked to the main panel. All are installed by supplemental type certificate (STC) in less than two hours, which is slated for approval later this spring.

Advertisement

The “six pack” clusters are available in the traditional 5+1 format or Luma’s optional “Big Button” version with a larger and more ergonomic center reset button. All Luma products come standard with FAA approved Sunlight Readable Goggle Ready lighting.

Luma will have a working set on display at Heli-Expo, as well as installed on one or more UH-60 variants on static display on the show floor (Arista Aviation and others).

Luma is also expected to announce similar LED solutions for the Bell 205 / UH-1 “Huey,” which will be made available later in the year.