London Heliport announces temporary closure

The coronavirus pandemic is having a severe impact on commercial travel and the general aviation industry.

The London Heliport in Battersea, South London, has been working closely with all relevant authorities and will continue to follow the latest advice from Public Health England and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Accordingly, with immediate effect and no forward bookings, the London Heliport will pause all operations.

The heliport will be unable to provide full services until the national lockdown is lifted. The term of the closure will be at least until April 13, with a review nearer the time, should this be required. All parties have been advised accordingly and shall be updated with any further information throughout the situation.

We expect operations to recommence in the future and will consistently ensure that our dedicated clients and stakeholders are updated with any changes, as soon as clarity is provided.

The London Heliport is working with the DfT and PHE to ensure it has the most up-to-date information to take the necessary steps as the situation continues to develop, and will continue to do so throughout the closure.

London Heliport general manager Simon Hutchins commented: “We would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of our team at the heliport. Everyone has been working tirelessly to ensure we adhere to government guidance at all times.”